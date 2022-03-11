Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.51 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

