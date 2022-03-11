Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 579,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,567,260 shares.The stock last traded at $3.13 and had previously closed at $3.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.