Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 579,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,567,260 shares.The stock last traded at $3.13 and had previously closed at $3.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
