Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on the stock.

LON:BGO opened at GBX 181.30 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.94. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.72 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.58.

Get Bango alerts:

In other news, insider Frank Bury bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,165.62).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.