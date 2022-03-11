Bank of America Downgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Neutral

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,463,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

