Bank of America Initiates Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

FA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,369. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,985,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

