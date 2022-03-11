Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $44,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Knight by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

