Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $40,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09.

