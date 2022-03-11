Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.57 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $42,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $21.22 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

