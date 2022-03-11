Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.02 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $44,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 159.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

