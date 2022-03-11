Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $43,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

CONMED stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,765. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

