Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,505 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,101 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

