Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Down 66.1% in February

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the February 13th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNR opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Banner Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Banner Acquisition Corp. is based in Lehi, Utah.

