Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
BZUN traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 42,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.42 million, a PE ratio of 232.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $46.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baozun by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Baozun by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
