Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZUN traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 42,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.42 million, a PE ratio of 232.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baozun by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Baozun by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

