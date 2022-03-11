Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €26.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.87 ($27.03).

JCDecaux stock opened at €20.40 ($22.17) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($40.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.05.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

