Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 541 ($7.09).

HSBA opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 450.16. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

