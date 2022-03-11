Barclays Reiterates “€145.70” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €182.69 ($198.58).

HNR1 opened at €143.05 ($155.49) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €162.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

