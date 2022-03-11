Barclays Trims Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Target Price to GBX 5,940

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,769 ($62.49) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,675. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

