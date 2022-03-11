Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

