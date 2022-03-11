Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:B traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,134. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

