Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

