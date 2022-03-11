Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €72.00 ($78.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.