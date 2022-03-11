Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Set at C$1.35 by Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.35 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BYL remained flat at $C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.

About Baylin Technologies (Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

