Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Set at C$1.35 by Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.35 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BYL remained flat at $C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.
