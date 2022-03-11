Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.73.
BTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.
Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
