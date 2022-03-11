BCS Wealth Management Acquires 547 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 698,621 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

