BCS Wealth Management Buys 21,051 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

