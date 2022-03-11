BCS Wealth Management Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 616,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 369,529 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 33,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

