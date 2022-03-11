BCS Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.65. 80,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,657. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $254.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

