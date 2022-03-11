BCS Wealth Management Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.99. The company had a trading volume of 457,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.63.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
