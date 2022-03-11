BCS Wealth Management Purchases 6,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 10,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,951. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.