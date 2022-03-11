Beacon Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $682,612.71 and approximately $19,438.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

