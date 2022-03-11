Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

