Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.56.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.