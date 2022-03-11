BENQI (QI) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and $20.22 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

