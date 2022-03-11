Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($109.78) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.47 ($101.60).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €47.25 ($51.36) on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($54.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.