Berenberg Bank Trims dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Target Price to GBX 100

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOTD. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 77.20 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of £230.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87).

In other news, insider Boris Huard bought 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

About dotdigital Group (Get Rating)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.