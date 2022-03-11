Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

