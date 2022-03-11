Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Down 6.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarVal Investors LP lifted its stake in Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Berry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

