Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.59. 3,121,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.