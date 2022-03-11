BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BGCP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

