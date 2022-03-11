BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGSF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

