BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,307.50 ($30.23).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,609.50 ($34.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,456.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,190.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.89%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

