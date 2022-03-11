BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

