BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
BVXV stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
