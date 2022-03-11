BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

BVXV stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

