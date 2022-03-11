BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 350.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,542. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

