Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $8.99 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $105.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00394665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00077948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00098035 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

