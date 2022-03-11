Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.39 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $173.14 million and $10.39 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.17 or 0.00038462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000692 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.