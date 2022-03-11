BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

