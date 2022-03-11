Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

TSE:BDI opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.27. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

