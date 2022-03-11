Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.
Shares of BKH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. 206,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
