BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 215.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

