Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $2,795,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 286,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

